Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,629 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Novartis worth $199,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $85.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.00. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

