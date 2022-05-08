Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of WEC Energy Group worth $168,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,698,000 after purchasing an additional 256,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,917,000 after purchasing an additional 808,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

