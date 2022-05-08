Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,907 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Philip Morris International worth $174,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,648,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $98.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

