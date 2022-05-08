Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 140,868 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.29% of MGM Growth Properties worth $210,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 131,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.75%.

Several analysts have commented on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

