Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,642 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,642 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $136,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $216.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.32. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.29 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

