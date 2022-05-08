ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Raised to Buy at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -61.14 and a beta of 2.51. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 486,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth $89,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 402,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

