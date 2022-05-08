PT XL Axiata Tbk (PTXKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0497 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of PTXKY stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

PT XL Axiata Tbk provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet service provider, voice over Internet protocol, content provider, money remitter service, e-money issuance services, and Internet interconnection services.

