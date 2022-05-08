PT XL Axiata Tbk (PTXKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0497 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of PTXKY stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
