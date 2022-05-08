Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,120 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.16% of Public Storage worth $105,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $12.39 on Friday, reaching $336.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,408. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $269.55 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.15.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

