Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.39 Million

Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) to post $52.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.18 million and the lowest is $51.60 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $53.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $217.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.71 million to $221.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $243.79 million, with estimates ranging from $232.18 million to $255.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 912.99% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBYI. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Puma Biotechnology stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.99. 444,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,895. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

