PumaPay Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (PMA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $13,971.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

