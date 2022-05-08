PumaPay Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (PMA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $13,971.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,452.55 or 0.99981008 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002869 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00029474 BTC.
PumaPay Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “
PumaPay Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.