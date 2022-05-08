PUTinCoin Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.55 million and $1,037.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PUTinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,467.60 or 1.00024693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020031 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001232 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001368 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUTinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUTinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.