QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Trading Up 0.4%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 12,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 37,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1263 per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.