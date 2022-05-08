Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $135.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.09.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.43 and its 200-day moving average is $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $104.37 and a 12-month high of $201.46.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 22.24%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Qorvo will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 98,377 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

