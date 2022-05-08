QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $238.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Tigress Financial from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $140.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

