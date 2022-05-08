Qubitica Price Tops $11.94 (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00244966 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003656 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $678.59 or 0.01951102 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000442 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

