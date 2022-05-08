Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,709,000 after acquiring an additional 64,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,773,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,506,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,583,000 after acquiring an additional 38,994 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DGX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.30. The company had a trading volume of 707,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $174.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.