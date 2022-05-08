Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 424,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122,490 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $72,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DGX traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $136.30. The company had a trading volume of 707,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average of $144.48. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

