QuickSwap Trading 29.2% Lower Over Last Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $127.71 or 0.00378788 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $41.78 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 25,501.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00392696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00182748 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.91 or 0.00569181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00038689 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,768.08 or 1.77267129 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

