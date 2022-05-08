Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 121,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 577,814 shares.The stock last traded at $14.39 and had previously closed at $12.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RADI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83.

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.79 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 62.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 13.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 35.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

