Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $48.75 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00008732 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 1,981,237.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00274784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00184942 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.46 or 0.00544572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00038956 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,071.43 or 1.97745312 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 16,219,553 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

