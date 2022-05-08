Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

RPID stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 177.70% and a negative net margin of 316.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid Micro Biosystems news, Director Inese Lowenstein bought 10,000 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

