Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 7,246 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.15% of Verisk Analytics worth $54,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 22.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 52.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,496. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.42. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

