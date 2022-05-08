Rathbones Group PLC Buys 602 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 727,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $96,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.07. 5,249,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,737. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.34. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

