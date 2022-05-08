Rathbones Group PLC Grows Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 42,182 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.13% of Northern Trust worth $31,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,659,000 after buying an additional 523,077 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after buying an additional 365,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after buying an additional 166,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 702,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,633,000 after buying an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Shares of NTRS traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.35. The company had a trading volume of 678,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,882. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $102.28 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

