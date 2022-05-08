Rathbones Group PLC Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $35,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.66. 1,843,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,589. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.07.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

