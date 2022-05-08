Rathbones Group PLC Has $109.01 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,258 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.1% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $109,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Redburn Partners downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.60.

Shares of ISRG traded down $9.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,013,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,687. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.07 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.43 and its 200-day moving average is $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

