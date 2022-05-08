Rathbones Group PLC Has $40.10 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,653 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $40,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

FIS stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,569,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,170. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $153.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.07.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

