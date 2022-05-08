Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 3,420 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.5% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $360,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 534,711 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,039.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 307,539 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,852,380,000 after buying an additional 166,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $431,244,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $15.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,314.93. 1,985,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,513. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,606.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,750.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,230 shares of company stock worth $21,567,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.