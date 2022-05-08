Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 117,241 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $45,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC stock traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.03. 403,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.01. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.62 dividend. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Several research firms have commented on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $373,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

