Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $157.00

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $157.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,964,571.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.80 or 0.00272194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00190518 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.04 or 0.00542785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00039221 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,939.86 or 1.97160898 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.