Raymond James Analysts Give Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) a C$14.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTL. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a C$16.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.90.

TSE:MTL opened at C$12.67 on Wednesday. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$11.00 and a one year high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.31.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$441.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.48%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

