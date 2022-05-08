Raymond James Increases Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$50.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $793,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $3,735,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

