Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.62

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 33957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
