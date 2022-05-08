Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.62

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 33957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

