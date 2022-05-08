Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.11

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.11 and last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 14603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.
