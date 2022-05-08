ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.68 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $13,060.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,976.90 or 1.00080597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00046438 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00244647 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00106370 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00144674 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.43 or 0.00286990 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009503 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00050975 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.