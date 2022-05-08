Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Issues Earnings Results

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $11.73. 6,706,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.99. Redfin has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RDFN. Wedbush reduced their target price on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.81.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $63,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,355. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.