Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $125.28

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $125.28 and last traded at $126.88, with a volume of 18021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.27.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

In related news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

