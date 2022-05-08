Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.63. 2,212,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,651. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 1,811 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $46,307.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,585 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,843,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 67,509 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

