REPO One Day Trading Volume Hits $201,695.00 (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, REPO has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $201,695.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 25,237.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00385090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00186323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.08 or 0.00552724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00038984 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,254.91 or 1.85894822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.