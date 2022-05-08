REPO Reaches Market Cap of $3.24 Million (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $207,160.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 504,660.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00069242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00183905 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.93 or 0.00534249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00039043 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,378.65 or 1.96478497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

