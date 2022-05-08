Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106.50 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.33). 143,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 177,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.35).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Residential Secure Income from GBX 100 ($1.25) to GBX 110 ($1.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Residential Secure Income alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 105.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41. The firm has a market cap of £197.20 million and a PE ratio of 16.14.

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.