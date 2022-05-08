Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.82.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.64.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 43.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.