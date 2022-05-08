Reviewing IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) & Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IronNet and Ceridian HCM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IronNet $27.54 million 10.39 -$241.65 million N/A N/A Ceridian HCM $1.02 billion 8.18 -$75.40 million ($0.55) -99.80

Ceridian HCM has higher revenue and earnings than IronNet.

Profitability

This table compares IronNet and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IronNet N/A -298.56% -45.70% Ceridian HCM -7.72% -3.11% -0.80%

Risk & Volatility

IronNet has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IronNet and Ceridian HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IronNet 0 4 0 0 2.00 Ceridian HCM 2 4 7 0 2.38

IronNet presently has a consensus price target of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 483.33%. Ceridian HCM has a consensus price target of $85.25, suggesting a potential upside of 55.31%. Given IronNet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IronNet is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of IronNet shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats IronNet on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IronNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc. designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers. The company also provides a suite of technologies that provide real-time threat assessment and updates, behavioral modeling, big data analytics, and proactive responses; and consulting and training programs to protect against current and emerging threats. Its security solutions include collective defense, network traffic analysis, and cyber assessment tools. The company serves energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, defense, and public sector industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in McLean, Virginia with additional offices in Raleigh, North Carolina; Fulton, Maryland; London, United Kingdom; and Singapore.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

