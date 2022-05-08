Reviewing Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) and China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG)

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) and China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

This table compares Legend Biotech and China Dongsheng International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Biotech -429.40% -131.45% -47.76% China Dongsheng International N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Legend Biotech and China Dongsheng International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00 China Dongsheng International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Legend Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $62.25, indicating a potential upside of 72.34%. Given Legend Biotech’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Legend Biotech is more favorable than China Dongsheng International.

Volatility & Risk

Legend Biotech has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Dongsheng International has a beta of 17.73, meaning that its stock price is 1,673% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legend Biotech and China Dongsheng International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Biotech $89.79 million 62.04 -$386.21 million ($1.36) -26.56 China Dongsheng International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Dongsheng International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Legend Biotech.

Summary

China Dongsheng International beats Legend Biotech on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma. The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous product candidates, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of gastric cancer and T cell lymphoma. In addition, it is developing CAR-T product candidates targeting CD20/CD22/CD19 for the treatment of non-hodgkins lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Further, the company has product candidates in early preclinical and clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors as well as infectious diseases. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ciltacabtagene autoleucel. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

China Dongsheng International Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Dongsheng International, Inc. intends to acquire public and private companies that are engaged in the technology, natural resource, and various other sectors. China Dongsheng International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.