RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RGCO. TheStreet raised shares of RGC Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

RGCO opened at $20.94 on Thursday. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $176.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of -0.28.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RGC Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in RGC Resources by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

