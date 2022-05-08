RioDeFi (RFUEL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $456,370.00

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $456,370.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 299,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

