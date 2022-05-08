RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that RLX Technology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $234,269,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,057,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,624,000 after buying an additional 1,711,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,976,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,910,000 after buying an additional 465,658 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 663.0% in the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after buying an additional 6,630,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after buying an additional 2,880,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

