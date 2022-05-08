Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) to announce $1.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.56. Robert Half International posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.06. 683,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,392. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $83.46 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

