Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,539,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,902,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

