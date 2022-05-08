Rocket Vault (RVF) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,582,315% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.29 or 0.00356434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00192180 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.73 or 0.00551424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00038923 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,597.87 or 1.92540050 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

